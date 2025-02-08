The Consensus EPS Estimates For Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Just Fell A Lot

The analysts covering Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the nine analysts covering Impinj provided consensus estimates of US$346m revenue in 2025, which would reflect a small 5.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.89 per share in 2025. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$443m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2025. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Impinj's prospects, with a sizeable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Impinj

NasdaqGS:PI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

The consensus price target fell 39% to US$140, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Impinj is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Impinj to become unprofitable this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Impinj's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Impinj Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.