ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last five years

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can do a lot better than that by buying good quality businesses for attractive prices. For example, the ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) share price is 88% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. In comparison, the share price is down 2.0% in a year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, ConocoPhillips achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.2% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:COP Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how ConocoPhillips has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on ConocoPhillips' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for ConocoPhillips the TSR over the last 5 years was 126%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

ConocoPhillips shareholders gained a total return of 0.8% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 18% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ConocoPhillips better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ConocoPhillips has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

