ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase ConocoPhillips' shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of December.
The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.78 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ConocoPhillips has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of US$107.84. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.
Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.
It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ConocoPhillips, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.
Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, ConocoPhillips has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.
Final Takeaway
Has ConocoPhillips got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and ConocoPhillips is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and ConocoPhillips is halfway there. There's a lot to like about ConocoPhillips, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.
In light of that, while ConocoPhillips has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ConocoPhillips that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.
