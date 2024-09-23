ConocoPhillips Insiders Sold US$15m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ConocoPhillips Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director & Advisor, Timothy Leach, for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$108 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$110). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Timothy Leach's holding.

In the last year ConocoPhillips insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ConocoPhillips Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at ConocoPhillips. Specifically, Director & Advisor Timothy Leach ditched US$6.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of ConocoPhillips

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ConocoPhillips insiders own about US$104m worth of shares (which is 0.08% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ConocoPhillips Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought ConocoPhillips stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ConocoPhillips you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

