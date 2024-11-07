Insider Monkey

ConocoPhillips (COP) Makes It On UBS’ List Of Stocks For The AI, Growth & Low Rates Era

Ramish Cheema
10 min read

In This Article:

We recently made a list of UBS’ Best Stocks In The AI, Growth & Low Rates Era: Top 29 US Stocks. In this piece, we will take a look at where ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) ranks on the list of the top UBS AI and growth era.

The stock market at the tail end of 2024 is an evolution of the patterns we’ve observed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Back then, technology stocks soared as the demand for tech products rose due to lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions. Then, as inflation soared and central banks ratcheted up interest rates to tamp it down, the markets tumbled as investors flooded into safe-haven assets and money market securities. Worries of a recession also drove some of the market’s pessimism, with investment banks, economists, and analysts predicting that the economy could experience a sharp downturn.

Now, as we get ready to welcome 2025, technology and macroeconomic concerns are still driving the market. Since technology is far more interesting and information-heavy, starting with macro is better. On this front, September was a pivotal month for indexes as it finally saw the Federal Reserve deliver a 50 basis point interest rate cut to bring rates down from a 24-year high. Since the interest rate cut, the flagship S&P index, the broader NASDAQ, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ are up by 3.48%, 5.89%, and 5.39%, respectively. This optimism is driven by lighter financing requirements allowing businesses to pursue growth and easing worries of a tight labor market and a potential economic downturn which were at the root of poor market performance on the day the rate cut was made.

However, just because the economic clouds might have dissipated doesn’t mean they’ve dissolved. The start of October’s final week saw some turbulence across major US stock indexes. The Dow, the flagship S&P, and the broader NASDAQ shed 0.96%, 0.92%, and 1.60%, respectively as investors worried that the Federal Reserve might not keep up the pace with interest rate cuts. The drop came on the back of rising Treasury yields, which typically soar if investors re-calibrate their rate estimates upwards as bonds with lower rates are sold. The turbulence followed after four Federal Reserve officials shared their thoughts on future cuts.

Their thoughts reflected a division in policymakers regarding the pace of interest rate cuts. The four officials are Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Logan cautioned that while she was willing to reduce rates, two takeaways from the current financial and economic picture were on her mind.

and

Recommended Stories