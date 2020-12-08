Canada markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Conn's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The retailer posted revenue of $334.2 million in the period.

Conn's shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CONN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CONN

The Associated Press

  • Global Respiratory Diseases Vaccine Market 2020-2025, by Infection, Type, Age Group and Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Global Respiratory Diseases Vaccine Market (2020-2025), by Infection, Type, Age Group and Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Norway intel: Russians likely behind parliament hacking

    COPENHAGEN — Norway’s domestic security agency said Tuesday that Russian hackers linked to Russia’s military intelligence service GRU are “likely” behind a cyberbreach earlier this year of the Norwegian parliament's email system.The security agency said the email system handles information "of great interest to several foreign states’ intelligence services.”The agency, known by its acronym PST, concluded that the network operation that targeted the Storting assembly on Aug. 24 was “part of a larger campaign nationally and internationally, which has been going on at least since 2019.” PST didn't elaborate.The intelligence agency said that “it is likely" that the operation was carried out by the hacker group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear. "This actor is linked to Russia’s military intelligence service GRU, more specifically their 85th Special Services Center (GTsSS),” it said in a statement.However, the probe didn’t provide “sufficient information” for an indictment after which it was decided to terminate the investigation, PST said.The agency echoed the Norwegian parliament's own investigation into the breach in saying it found vulnerabilities such as insecure passwords. It said that common security mechanisms such as two-factor authentication, could stymie such cyberattacks.Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Oct. 14 that “it is our assessment that Russia is behind this activity” and called it “a serious incident that affects our most important democratic institution.”There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the PST conclusion.Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in any hacking attacks. They have similarly dismissed charges of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and alleged cyberattacks on other Western nations and institutions.Norway and Russia that share a nearly 200-kilometre (124-mile) land border, have been at odds in recent months.This summer, both Moscow and Oslo expelled one diplomat each after a Norwegian citizen was jailed in Norway on accusations of industrial spying for Russia. The suspected spy who denies wrongdoing, was arrested in an Oslo restaurant on Aug. 15.Last year, a retired Norwegian border inspector was sentenced in Russia to 14 years in prison for espionage. He was arrested in Moscow in December 2017 and accused of collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines for Norwegian intelligence.Later, Frode Berg was part of a three-way spy swap when he and two Lithuanians were freed in exchange for two Russians who had been in prison in Lithuania.The Associated Press

  • Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Elementis plc

    FORM 8.3PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)1.         KEY INFORMATION(a) Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):      The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.  (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:      Use a separate form for each offeror/offereeElementis plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:  (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:      For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure07/12/2020 (f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?      If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”YES / NO / N/A If YES, specify which: 2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREIf there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)Class of relevant security:  5p Ordinary    InterestsShort positions Number%Number% (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                        -   0                              -   0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:              7,297,707 1.2565                              -   0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:                        -   0                              -   0        TOTAL:            7,297,707 1.2565                              -   0 All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:  3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREWhere there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.(a)        Purchases and salesClass of relevant securityPurchase/sale  Number of securitiesPrice per unit (b)        Cash-settled derivative transactionsClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position4,0041.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position2,5341.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position6,2151.23 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position471.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position109,2661.23 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position8141.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position70,3991.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position44,5541.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position2,1491.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position3,3371.23 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position1,3601.24 5p OrdinaryCFDReducing long position251.24 (c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit (ii)        ExerciseClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit         (d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)        4.         OTHER INFORMATION(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”       (b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”       (c)        AttachmentsIs a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?YES/NO Date of disclosure:08/12/2020 Contact name:Abdi Musse Telephone number:+442071443164 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

  • Global Wire Loop Snare Market Insights (2020 to 2025) - Analysis and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Wire Loop Snare Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Israel to get initial Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shipment on Thursday, minister says

    Israel will receive a first shipment of Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to the elderly and other high-risk populations, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech last month agreed to provide Israel with 8 million doses of the vaccine, which Britain on Tuesday became the first country to administer. Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen confirmed media reports that a first batch would be flown to Tel Aviv from Chicago on Thursday.

  • Bee Gees documentary 'lucky' to wrap days before pandemic took hold (exclusive)

    The new Bee Gees doc was completed just in the nick of time.

  • Analysis: Exchange operators embrace sustainable investing, with an eye on Biden

    With money pouring in to assets linked to sustainable investing, exchange operators have increased their focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) business opportunities, which could get a boost from the policies of President-elect Joe Biden. Exchanges have increasingly been rolling out new ESG initiatives, including data products to help investors understand ESG risks; services aimed at helping corporations analyze ESG best practices, disclose their own practices, and attract capital; and ESG-focused benchmarks and derivatives. "Exchanges sit in this unique nexus in between investors and companies and regulators," said Evan Harvey, Nasdaq Inc's global head of sustainability.

  • 'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a COVID vaccination program on Tuesday and thanked health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for testing. Johnson has urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Biden to nominate retired general at Pentagon, introduce health team to battle COVID-19

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary as soon as Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision said, and will publicly introduce the health team that will lead his administration's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin, 67, a former head of U.S. Central Command who oversaw forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, will be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense if the U.S. Senate confirms him.

  • Don't Be Among the 30% of Uninformed Americans Wasting Money for This Reason

    Every year, you get a chance to save yourself hundreds of dollars per year on your health insurance costs. The 2021 open enrollment period is drawing to a close for individual health insurance plans and possibly for your employer-sponsored insurance too. Three in 10 Americans don't know what open enrollment is, according to a MetLife study, so here's a brief overview.

  • Global Sugar Substitutes Market Report 2020-2027

    Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin, Category, By Product, By Application, By End Use And Region, Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Increasing health problems due to sugar consumption and a surge in consumer preference for healthier and low-calorie sugar alternatives are stimulating market growth. Market Size - USD 14.9 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends- Rise in low-calorie intake trend. The Global Sugar Substitutes Market size is forecast to reach USD 18.8 Billion from USD 14.9 Billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Market growth is driven by a plethora of factors, including a rise in disposable incomes, the growth of developing economies, hectic lifestyles, growing awareness regarding health & nutrition, expansion of the geriatric population base, and the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Sugar substitutes are gaining massive popularity as they contain significantly lighter food energy than sugar-based sweeteners. These low-calorie or zero-calorie sweeteners can be enjoyed guilt-free by weight-conscious and diabetic people. In 2018, the global count of diabetes was 424.9 million people. The IDF (International Diabetes Federation) estimates that the prevalence of diabetes is likely to increase by 9.9% by 2045. The manifestation of diabetes can be prevented by appropriate measures like lifestyle changes and diet control. The growing health awareness among the masses is leading to skyrocketing demand for sugar substitutes. Moreover, the growing demand for naturally sourced sweeteners will bolster the sugar substitutes market growth over the forecast period. Further key findings from the report suggest * Reduced sugar consumption and low-calorie intake have been major trends in the past few years. From aspartame to stevia, consumers are looking for ways to alleviate obesity and diabetes. In 2019, approximately 7 million people were using stevia, making it the most commonly used sugar substitutes available in the market. * Based on origin type, the natural sugar substitutes segment will contribute significantly to the global sugar substitute market revenue share, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.7% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to snowballing health awareness among consumers and growing demand for non-GMO and vegan-based food products. The rapid proliferation of clean labels such as 'preservative-free,' 'natural,' 'non-GMO,' and 'organic' ingredients will boost segmental growth. * On the basis of product type, the stevia segment is forecast to witness the highest growth at 7.3% over the analysis period. A report suggests that almost 10,000 new stevia-based food & beverage products have been launched in the past few years, with more than 26% of the launches concentrated on soft drink production. * Based on application, the food segment accounted for a major chunk of the sugar substitutes market share in 2019 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. The rapid growth is driven by the replacement of sucrose with low-calorie alternatives in food products. * In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness the highest growth of 5.2% through 2027 on account of growing disposable incomes in emerging economies, including India and China, and surging demand for sugar substitutes with a rise in health awareness. * Key players operating in the global sugar substitutes market are Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), PureCircle (Malaysia), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), E. I. DuPont De Nemours (U.S.), and The NutraSweet Company (U.S.), among others. * Industry players have undertaken several strategies to enhance their market presence. For instance, in May 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading ingredients solution company, launched a new sugar substitute, Erysta, made from fermented erythritol polyol.Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis 1.1. Market Definition 1.2. Research Scope & Premise 1.3. Methodology 1.4. Market Estimation Technique Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017 - 2027 Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics 3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators 3.1.1. Global food and beverages: Industry Snapshot 3.1.2. Demand from emerging economies 3.1.3. Rise in per capita disposable income Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis 4.1. Sugar Substitutes Segmentation Analysis 4.2. Sugar Substitutes Market Impact Analysis 4.2.1. Market driver analysis 4.2.1.1. Consumer preference for low-calorie and healthier foods 4.2.1.2. Increasing health problems due to consumption of sugar 4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for natural sweeteners due to consumer inclination towards natural products 4.2.2. Market restraint analysis 4.2.2.1. Adherence to international quality standards and regulations for sugar substitute products 4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis 4.3. Regulatory framework 4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis 4.5. Sugar Substitutes PESTEL Analysis Chapter 5. Sugar Substitutes Market by Origin Insights & Trends 5.1. Origin Dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2027 5.2. Artificial 5.3. Natural Chapter 6. Sugar Substitutes Market by Category Insights & Trends 6.1. Category Dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2027 6.2. High-Intensity 6.3. Low-Intensity 6.4. High Fructose Sugar Syrup Chapter 7. Sugar Substitutes Market by Product Insights & Trends 7.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2027 7.2. Stevia 7.3. Sugar Alcohols 7.4. Aspertame 7.5. Cyclamate 7.6. Sucralose 7.7. Saccharine 7.8. ACE-K 7.9. Others Chapter 8. Sugar Substitutes Market by Application Insights & Trends 8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2027 8.2. Food 8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.2.3. Confectionery 8.2.4. Baked Goods 8.2.5. Condiments 8.2.6. Dairy & Frozen Dessert 8.2.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.2.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.2.6.3. Yogurt 8.2.6.4. Ice creams 8.2.6.5. Others 8.3. Beverages 8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 8.3.3. Fruit Juices & Zero Calorie Drinks 8.3.4. Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) 8.3.5. Functional Drinks 8.3.6. Smoothies 8.3.7. Others Chapter 9. Sugar Substitutes Market by End-Use Insights & Trends 9.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2027 9.2. Food & Beverage Manufacturers 9.3. Tabletop (Direct Consumers) 9.4. Hospitality 9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million) 9.4.3. Hotels and Restaurants 9.4.4. Cruise lines 9.4.5. Air lines 9.4.6. Fast Food Centers 9.4.7. Others Chapter 10. Sugar Substitutes Market Regional Outlook Companies Mentioned * Dupont de nemours * Tate & Lyle * Cargill * Archer Daniels Midland Company * Ingredion Incorporated * Roquette * Ajinomoto Co. * JK Sucralose Inc. * Purecircle Limited * The Nutrasweet CompanyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5or3e Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • Mount Everest ‘grows by nearly a metre’ as China and Nepal agree on new height

    World’s tallest mountain has grown by at least 86cm since last official measurement

  • The Sick Children’s Trust launches appeal after helping transplant boy’s family

    Nine-year-old Kori Parkin-Stovell is looking forward to spending Christmas with his family.

  • As pandemic lifelines expire, Americans in housing free fall

    Clarence Hamer doesn’t expect to hang on to his house much longer. Without those rental payments, Hamer has been unable to pay the thousands he owes in heat, hot water and property taxes. “I don’t have any corporate backing or any other type of insurance,” said Hamer, a 46-year-old landlord who works for the city of New York.

  • 'Nobody knows': Experts baffled by mystery illness in India

    Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalized and one person dead in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. People started convulsing without any warning, said Geeta Prasadini, the director of public health. Many have recovered and returned home, while 148 are still being treated, said Dasari Nagarjuna, a government spokesperson.

  • Testimony of Canada airport police officer to wrap up in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

    Testimony of a Canadian police officer acting as the airport liaison when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested two years ago will continue in court on Tuesday as the witness cross examination in Meng's U.S. extradition hearings enters the final week. Prosecutors are trying to establish that Meng's arrest by the Canadian federal police and the investigation by the border officials were aboveboard. Meng's lawyers are seeking to prove that Canadian and U.S. authorities illegally directed the Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) examination of Meng in order to use the agency’s additional investigative powers to gather information from her without a lawyer present.

  • Pickering Interfaces announces Partner Program with System Integrators to collaboratively optimize customer test solutions

    Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has launched its Pickering Partner Program, which is designed to ensure that customers get the support they need from the best available systems integrator in their region for their application or requirements.

  • HyperX Announces Partner Program Offering Influencers and Streamers a Range of Reward Opportunities

    HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the launch of a HyperX Partner Program for influencers and streamers in the United States. The partner program is designed to allow partners to earn commissions and incentives through their online activities that lead to sales on the HyperX Shop.

  • Insights on the Microgrid Global Market to 2025 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Global Microgrid Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Grid Type (AC, DC, Hybrid), Connectivity, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • SAP CEO sees dealmaking scope for Qualtrics unit after IPO

    German business software group SAP won't be pushed into takeovers in response to rival Salesforce's $27.7 billion deal to buy workplace collaboration app Slack, CEO Christian Klein told Reuters. "We don't see the need to buy revenue", Klein told Reuters in an interview. Other than Qualtrics, SAP was for now focused more on building partnerships than making acquisitions, he said.