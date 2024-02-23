Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT), a company specializing in data streaming technology that enables companies to easily access, store, and manage data in real time, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chief Executive Officer Edward Kreps, sold 232,500 shares of the company on February 20, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,627,500 shares of Confluent Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Confluent Inc CEO Edward Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Confluent Inc were trading at $32.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.579 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.9, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

