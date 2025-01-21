How to conduct layoffs without discrimination: Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: We may make personnel cuts or layoffs due to a change in our business structure. What is the best way to go about determining who gets cut? We have a large handful of people reaching (or over) retirement age, but we don't want to cross lines of age discrimination. Should we go with a "last in, first out" mentality? Or base it on performance and/or attendance? While we don't want to lay anyone off, we just don't need the workforce we currently have on board. – Austin

Answer: Navigating layoffs or reductions in force is a challenge, plain and simple. The process can be stressful for both employers and employees, but one of the most significant stressors is the potential for legal fallout. A company may need to reduce its workforce for several reasons – from restructuring to budget cuts, outsourcing to mergers, and so much more. These factors will influence the decision-making process in determining which employees will be let go. It's crucial, however, for employers to base those decisions on legitimate business reasons to avoid legal exposure or discrimination claims.

You could make selections based on seniority, often referred to as "last in, first out." This is typically seen as a fair approach, as it rewards the loyalty and commitment of long-tenured employees. It's also one of the methods to defend with proper documentation.

Another option is the merit-based approach, which allows employers to retain top talent while keeping their best performers on board. Keep in mind, that objective and well-documented performance metrics are your best defense. Without solid performance reviews, discipline records, and objective ratings in place, this method could open the door to discrimination claims.

You could also combine criteria such as seniority, performance, knowledge, skills, attendance, education, and experience. If you have solid documentation to back it up, a multiple-criteria ranking method can strike a balance, helping you keep top performers while also honoring long-term employees.

As an alternative to layoffs, some employers do offer early retirement incentives to a select group of eligible employees. However, you should do this with caution. This could backfire if the cost of offering these incentives is too high or if they don't produce the number of separations needed.

