Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

Release Date: January 09, 2025

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:BBCP ) anticipates growth in its infrastructure business in fiscal year 2025, supported by the funding environment in the UK and opportunities from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the US.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:BBCP ) achieved a 5% increase in free cash flow compared to the previous year, despite challenges in the US pumping market.

Utilization rates for the company's equipment remain below target, with current utilization around 70%, down from the 80% target.

The company expects continued pressure on pricing in the US pumping market until market conditions improve.

The company experienced softness in the commercial end market, particularly in light commercial and office buildings, which are more interest rate sensitive.

Revenue in the US concrete pumping segment decreased due to a slowdown in commercial construction volume and an oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the CapEx expectations for 2025, considering the net CapEx turned slightly negative in 2024? A: Iain Humphries, CFO, explained that in 2024, they invested less in replacement due to sufficient fleet capacity, around 4% of revenue. For 2025, they plan for a more normalized replacement target of 6-7% of revenue. Additionally, there might be $3-4 million for growth in the Eco Pan segment, with usual trade activity expected as about 5% of the fleet ages out each year.

Q: Are you considering refinancing the senior notes due in 2026, and what are the options? A: Iain Humphries, CFO, stated they are exploring options for best execution, considering the current market momentum. They have structural elements in place for good execution, including an upsized ABL facility, and will be opportunistic in refinancing.

Q: How did you manage to increase EBITDA margins despite tough volumes, and are there any deferred maintenance concerns? A: Bruce Young, CEO, noted improvements in fuel pricing, labor management, and spare parts pricing contributed to margin improvements. They have not deferred any maintenance, focusing on preventative measures to control costs and prepare for future demand.

Q: What is the expected cadence of EBITDA growth in 2025, and how does it relate to seasonality? A: Iain Humphries, CFO, indicated a return to normal seasonality, with revenue expected to be more back-end weighted. They anticipate margin improvement throughout the year, with a 1% margin pickup by year-end, reflecting typical seasonal patterns.

Q: Is there a risk to the funding environment for large infrastructure projects, and how does it affect your business? A: Bruce Young, CEO, sees opportunities as funds have been allocated but not yet awarded to contractors. Challenges in meeting requirements have delayed projects, but easing these could accelerate project starts, benefiting infrastructure growth in 2025 and beyond.

Q: When do you expect US concrete pumping revenues to return to positive growth? A: Iain Humphries, CFO, expects an inflection in the third quarter of 2025, aligning with a return to more normalized seasonality and a 45/55 revenue split.

Q: How have customer conversations changed post-election, and what is the outlook for project starts? A: Bruce Young, CEO, noted increased optimism among customers, with delayed projects ramping up and new projects expected to start, leading to a more positive outlook for the second half of the year.

Q: What is causing the oversupply of concrete pumps, and how is it expected to change? A: Bruce Young, CEO, explained that the oversupply resulted from manufacturers' expectations not aligning with actual growth in 2023 and 2024. However, manufacturers' expectations for 2025 are lower, which should improve the supply-demand balance.

