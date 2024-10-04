Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Gains Amid ...

Release Date: October 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) achieved year-over-year volume growth in its strategic frozen and snack domains, demonstrating effective strategic investments.

The company maintained pre-COVID margins in its foodservice segment, showcasing successful execution of its value-over-volume strategy.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) advanced its supply chain productivity initiatives, remaining on track to deliver $1 billion in cost savings by the end of fiscal '25.

The acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks expanded Conagra's leading position in the high-growth, high-margin meat sticks category.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) achieved four consecutive quarters of share progress, outperforming its peers in a challenging consumer environment.

Negative Points

A manufacturing disruption at the Hebrew National hot dog plant led to a significant 47% decline in brand revenue for Q1.

Total organic net sales were impacted by the Hebrew National disruption, resulting in a 90-basis-point reduction in total organic net sales.

The refrigerated and frozen segment experienced a 5.7% decline in net sales, partly due to the Hebrew National disruption.

Adjusted operating margin declined by 244 basis points over the prior year, affected by higher cost of goods sold inflation and increased trade merchandising investments.

The foodservice business continued to face challenges from lower-margin business exits and ongoing softness in restaurant traffic.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the Hebrew National manufacturing disruption on your Q1 results? A: Sean Connolly, CEO: The disruption at our Hebrew National hot dog plant during the peak grilling season resulted in a 47% decline in revenue for the brand in Q1. This equated to a 60-basis-point reduction in total volume and a 90-basis-point reduction in total organic net sales. The impact was particularly felt in our Refrigerated & Frozen segment, with a 150-basis-point reduction in volume and a 210-basis-point reduction in organic net sales. We expect the majority of this impact to be isolated to the first quarter.

Story continues

Q: How did Conagra's strategic frozen and snack domains perform in Q1? A: Sean Connolly, CEO: We achieved year-over-year volume growth in both our strategic frozen and snack domains. Approximately 93% of our frozen and snack brands held or gained volume share during the quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of our investments in these areas.

Q: What are the key drivers behind Conagra's share performance in the market? A: Sean Connolly, CEO: Our share performance is driven by strong volume recovery and strategic investments in consumer engagement. Approximately 71% of our portfolio held or gained volume share in Q1, with significant gains in our frozen and snack domains. Our disciplined approach to promotions and focus on long-term brand health also contribute to our market performance.

Q: Can you provide more details on the acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks? A: Sean Connolly, CEO: The acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks strengthens our position in the high-growth, high-margin meat sticks category. This addition complements our existing brands, Slim Jim and Duke's, allowing us to capitalize on the growing demand for protein-focused snacks.

Q: What are Conagra's expectations for fiscal '25 in terms of volume recovery and margin improvement? A: David Marberger, CFO: We expect sequential volume recovery each quarter and greater adjusted operating margin improvement in the second half of fiscal '25. We anticipate our fiscal '25 merchandising investment to peak in Q2 and project full-year inflation of approximately 3.2% of total cost of goods sold.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

