Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to CA$12.86 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at CA$31m, although statutory earnings per share came in 20% below what the analysts expected, at CA$0.05 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Computer Modelling Group from seven analysts is for revenues of CA$131.3m in 2025. If met, it would imply a meaningful 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 12% to CA$0.32. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CA$133.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.34 in 2025. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CA$14.71, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Computer Modelling Group analyst has a price target of CA$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$14.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Computer Modelling Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 17% annually. Computer Modelling Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Computer Modelling Group. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Computer Modelling Group going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Computer Modelling Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

