Caterer Compass Group's first-quarter organic revenue rises

(Reuters) -British catering group Compass reported first-quarter organic revenue growth of 9.2% on Thursday, supported by strength across its markets, especially North America.

The world's largest food catering firm, which serves offices, hospitals and universities in about 30 markets, retained its annual outlook and said all regions and sectors performed well in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The London-listed firm has been benefiting from the trend of global firms requiring employees to return to office, boosting office canteen spending, as cost-conscious employees preferred eating in canteens over pricier high-street restaurants.

"We are an even more focused business and are leveraging investments in capex and M&A to support future growth," Compass said.

Last year, the group doubled down on its core markets through acquisitions in France and Norway starting late-September 2024, while exiting non-core markets such as China, the UAE and Brazil.

