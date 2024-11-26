Factbox-Global companies that might be affected by Trump's promised tariffs

(Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.

Here are companies with a manufacturing presence in Mexico.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda Motor sends 80% of its Mexican output to the U.S. market and its chief operating officer Shinji Aoyama warned on Nov. 6 that it would have to think about shifting production if the U.S. were to impose permanent tariffs on vehicles imported from the country.

Nissan Motor has two plants in Mexico where it makes the Sentra, Versa and Kicks models for the U.S. market. It produced nearly 505,000 vehicles in Mexico in the first nine months of 2024. The company does not disclose how many of those were exported to the U.S. market.

Toyota Motor has a smaller footprint in Mexico, making only its Tacoma pick-up truck at two plants there. It sold more than 230,000 of them in the U.S. in 2023, representing about 10% of its total sales in that market. Toyota used to produce the Tacoma in the U.S. but now ships all of them from Mexico, which accounts for most of the production at the plants.

Mazda exported around 120,000 vehicles from Mexico to the United States in 2023. Mazda President Masahiro Moro said on Nov. 7 that the tariff issue is "not a problem that can be solved by individual companies" and it would carefully examine the details before deciding its response.

South Korea's Kia Corp has a factory in Mexico that makes its own vehicles and a small number of Santa Fe SUVs for its affiliate Hyundai Motor for U.S. exports.

GERMAN AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen's factory in Puebla is the largest auto plant in Mexico and one of the largest in the VW Group, according to the carmaker's website. Nearly 350,000 cars were made there in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos, all for export to the U.S..

Its Audi plant in San Jose Chiapa makes the Q5, employing just over 5,000 people. It produced nearly 176,000 cars in 2023, its website showed. In the first half of 2024, nearly 40,000 were exported to the U.S., according to the Mexican Automotive Manufacturers Association.

BMW's plant in San Luis Potosi produces the 3 Series, 2 Series Coupe and M2, with nearly all the output going to the U.S. and other markets worldwide, according to the carmaker. From 2027, it will produce the all-electric 'Neue Klasse' model line.

TESLA SUPPLIERS

Tesla encouraged its Chinese suppliers to set up plants in Mexico in 2023 to mainly supply the U.S. automaker's planned Gigafactory in Mexico.

