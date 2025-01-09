A list of companies that have backed down on DEI, including McDonald's, Walmart, Ford, and Harley-Davidson

A McDonald's storefront in Poland. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Several companies have pulled back DEI programs amid backlash from a conservative activist.

Robby Starbuck has led social media campaigns against companies for their DEI practices.

Companies that have withdrawn or toned down their DEI initiatives include McDonald's, Walmart, and Ford.

Nissan and Walmart are some of the latest companies to roll back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives amid backlash following a pressure campaign from a conservative activist.

Many of these campaigns have been led by Robby Starbuck, a prominent conservative activist with a sizable social media following. He argues that these initiatives don't align with the values of companies' largely conservative consumer bases.

The move away from DEI policies is part of an ongoing wave of backlash against diversity programs at American companies. Tech companies such as Microsoft, Meta, and Zoom cut DEI programs this year, Business Insider reported in July, and law firms, including Winston & Strawn, faced lawsuits for affirmative action.

While activists like Starbuck are loudly criticizing companies and other groups, 61% of Americans support DEI practices, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll in April.

The Human Rights Campaign slammed companies' DEI rollbacks in an August statement to BI.

"Decisions to cut DEI initiatives send a clear signal to employees that their employers simply don't care about equality in the workplace. Putting politics ahead of workers and consumers only hurts the same folks that these businesses rely on," wrote Eric Bloem, the nonprofit group's vice president of programs and corporate advocacy.

Here are how some companies have cut their DEI programs.

McDonald's

Fast food giant McDonald's joined the ranks of large American companies rolling back some DEI initiatives.

The company announced in a press release on January 6 that it would stop setting representation goals, pause participating in external surveys related to DEI, and end a requirement for supply chain partners to adhere to DEI targets.

McDonald's diversity team will also get a new name. It'll be called the "Global Inclusion Team" instead, the company said in its January announcement.

Despite these changes, McDonald's says inclusion remains one of its "core values."

Representatives of McDonald's did not respond to a request for comment from BI sent outside regular working hours.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson said that it would drop diversity-related programs following conservative backlash. Georg Wend/Getty Images

In August, Harley-Davidson said on X that it would drop diversity-based spending goals from suppliers, halt socially motivated employee training, and withdraw from an annual LGBTQ acceptance rating by the Human Rights Campaign, Bloomberg reported.

