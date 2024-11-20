Companies Like Dimerix (ASX:DXB) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, Dimerix (ASX:DXB) has seen its share price rise 139% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Dimerix shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Dimerix's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2024, Dimerix had AU$22m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$7.0m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years as of June 2024. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

ASX:DXB Debt to Equity History November 20th 2024

How Is Dimerix's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Dimerix doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$583k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 45% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Dimerix due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Dimerix Raise Cash?

While Dimerix is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

