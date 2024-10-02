Do Commerzbank's (ETR:CBK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Commerzbank (ETR:CBK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Commerzbank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Commerzbank Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Commerzbank has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Commerzbank's EPS shot up from €1.29 to €1.83; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 42%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Commerzbank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Commerzbank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to €10b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Commerzbank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Commerzbank, with market caps over €7.2b, is around €4.8m.

Commerzbank offered total compensation worth €3.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Commerzbank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Commerzbank has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Commerzbank you should be aware of.

