Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Revenue: $232 million for Q1 2024, down from $263 million in the prior year period.

Net Income: $2.9 million for Q1 2024, with earnings per share at $0.09, compared to $8.7 million and $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $12.7 million for Q1 2024, down from $19.8 million in the prior year, with margins decreasing to 5.5% from 7.5%.

Interest Expense: Reduced to $2.3 million from $2.9 million in the prior year's first quarter.

Net Leverage Ratio: Remained strong at 1.8 times.

New Business Wins: Approximately $45 million in new wins so far this year.

Electrical Systems Segment Revenue: Increased slightly to $55.8 million, up 1.9% year-over-year.

Vehicle Solutions Segment Revenue: Decreased by 14% to $137.9 million due to lower customer demand and supply shortages.

Aftermarket & Accessories Segment Revenue: Decreased by 9.5% to $34.1 million.

Industrial Automation Segment Revenue: Decreased by 56% to $4.3 million.

2024 Revenue Guidance: Reaffirmed at $915 million to $1.015 billion.

2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected to be within $60 million to $73 million.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) successfully executed restructuring initiatives in Q1, aimed at improving operational efficiency and aligning resources with growth.

The company reported $45 million in new business wins focused within the Electrical Systems segment, supporting product ramp-up at new facilities.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) continues to make significant strides in organizational efficiency improvements, including the consolidation of products and the sale of the Chillicothe facility.

The Unity seat product line within the Vehicle Solutions segment has achieved safety compliance across all strategic regions, helping to win global business.

Despite a net use of cash, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI)'s net leverage ratio remained strong at 1.8 times, indicating effective financial management.

Negative Points

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) experienced a decrease in consolidated first quarter 2024 revenues to $232 million from $263 million in the prior year, primarily due to softening global customer demand.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was $12.7 million, down from $19.8 million in the prior year, with margins decreasing due to lower volumes and inflationary impacts.

The Vehicle Solutions segment saw a 14% decrease in revenues due to lower customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.

The Industrial Automation segment faced challenging market conditions, resulting in a 56% decrease in revenues compared to the previous year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) is facing cost pressures from labor increases in Mexico and the strengthening of the Mexican peso, impacting margins in the Electrical Systems segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much did the wind-down of certain programs impact the revenue line year over year in the Vehicle Solutions segment? Are these wind-downs complete, or will they continue into the second quarter and beyond? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) The majority of the wind-down has been completed, impacting the revenue by a single-digit million euro level in Q1. These were anticipated and are part of a strategic exit from non-favorable programs discussed in previous quarters. The final production impacts are now visible in Q1, with no significant continuation expected beyond this quarter.

Q: Can you quantify the restructuring actions planned for 2024 and the anticipated annualized savings from these actions? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) About $2 million of restructuring costs were executed in Q1, mainly related to headcount reductions and facility closings. The restructuring program is more than halfway through, with some activities continuing into Q2 but expected to wrap up by Q3. The target is typically a two-year payback on these savings projects.

Q: What is driving the slower revenue growth in the Electrical Systems segment, despite recent contract wins? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) The slowdown is primarily due to a decline in construction and agriculture markets, which are significant end markets for this segment. Additionally, logistical and supply chain challenges faced by customers have slowed the ramp-up of new contracts, affecting revenue growth.

Q: What are the key factors behind the deterioration in the construction and agriculture markets? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) The downturn is largely demand-driven, with significant impacts from economic conditions in China and Europe, and recent weakening in North America. Customers in these markets have also indicated reduced activities in their recent earnings calls.

Q: Regarding the guidance for 2024, what gives you confidence in achieving the projected EBITDA range despite the current market challenges? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) The guidance range accounts for potential upsides and risks, including fluctuations in truck builds and market demand. Proactive business rightsizing and operational improvements are expected to manage earnings effectively. The company is also working on offsetting cost pressures from labor increases and currency fluctuations.

Q: Can you detail the additional cost actions being taken to offset inflation and foreign exchange headwinds? A: (Andy Cheung - EVP, CFO & IT) Efforts include rightsizing operations to align with demand, particularly in the Vehicle Solutions and Electrical segments. Specific challenges like labor cost increases in Mexico and the strengthening of the Mexican peso are being addressed through operational adjustments and negotiations with customers to manage costs.

