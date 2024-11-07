Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Among the Best Recycling Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Recycling Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stands against the other recycling stocks.

Imagine living in a society where all kinds of waste are converted into useful resources that power sectors like construction, energy packaging, and automotive while reducing landfill clutter. That's the reality as calls for sustainability fuel recycling in the race to protect the environment and resources.

Consequently, the waste recycling services market is experiencing robust growth amid increased awareness of environmental sustainability, stringent waste disposal regulations and increased focus on resource conservation. With the recycling services market projected to be worth $78.43 billion by 2028 (as per The Business Research Company), there are tremendous opportunities to unlock by focusing on companies that are involved in the space.

One of the key areas with tremendous potential in the recycling business involves plastic purification so that it can go back into the circular economy. Katherine Ogundiya, an analyst at Barclays, believes the crop of companies working on plastic recycling has been overlooked, yet they possess tremendous upside potential. "Advanced recycling has immense potential to transform the plastic waste crisis," she said in a research note to investors.

The metal recycling market is growing significantly, primarily driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics. Electronic waste is produced in tandem with the growth in the production and use of gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and home appliances. Essential metals that can be recovered and recycled, such as copper, aluminum, gold, and silver, are present in these devices. To preserve natural resources and lessen the environmental impact of mining and processing new metals, it is essential to recycle metals from e-waste.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced $2.6 billion in newly available funding for drinking water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accompany that rule.

Based on data gathered in 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency projected in a report to Congress last year that the United States will require $625 billion in investments over two decades in drinking water infrastructure. The investment should also benefit companies engaged in the water recycling business by 2030.

