Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...
  • Net Loss: $175.7 million or $1.54 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted Earnings: $88.5 million or $0.78 per diluted share, excluding litigation charge.

  • Revenue: $1.9 billion.

  • Litigation Expense: $264 million after-tax charge.

  • Consolidated Core EBITDA: $210.7 million.

  • Core EBITDA Margin: 11%.

  • Return on Invested Capital: 8.4% trailing 12-month.

  • North America Steel Group Adjusted EBITDA: $188.2 million.

  • Europe Steel Group Adjusted EBITDA: $25.8 million.

  • Emerging Business Group Net Sales: $169.4 million.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $856.1 million.

  • Total Liquidity: Just under $1.7 billion.

  • Cash from Operating Activities: $213 million.

  • Capital Expenditures: $118.2 million.

  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 0.6 times.

  • Net Debt to Capitalization: 6%.

  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 919,000 shares at $54.83 per share.

Release Date: January 06, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CMC's underlying financial performance remained historically strong despite a reported net loss due to litigation expenses.

  • The North America Steel Group experienced strong late-season demand for rebar, driven by favorable weather conditions.

  • CMC's Europe Steel Group returned to profitability with the receipt of an annual CO2 credit.

  • The company is executing over 150 initiatives under its TAG program, aiming to improve margins and operational efficiency.

  • CMC's Arizona 2 facility achieved two consecutive monthly production records, indicating progress in its new micro mill capabilities.

Negative Points

  • CMC reported a net loss of $175.7 million for the first quarter, primarily due to a $264 million after-tax charge for litigation expenses.

  • Economic uncertainty has impacted new construction activity, pressuring steel pricing and margins in North America.

  • Profitability for CMC's emerging businesses group softened due to project delays and a lower margin sales mix.

  • The Europe Steel Group continues to face challenging business conditions, with margins under pressure from increased imports.

  • Customers remain hesitant to award new contracts, resulting in an overhang on steel pricing and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we look at North American steel product shipments for Q2 compared to last year, considering the late-season construction activity and the Arizona 2 mill ramping up? A: Expect a normal seasonal trend between Q1 and Q2, generally about 5% to 10% lower, leaning towards the higher end since we're starting from a higher place. - Peter Matt, CEO

