Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Comet Holding is CHF392 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF251 suggests Comet Holding is potentially 36% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 6.9% higher than Comet Holding's analyst price target of CHF366

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Comet Holding

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF44.7m CHF69.5m CHF89.0m CHF106.6m CHF121.4m CHF133.4m CHF142.7m CHF149.8m CHF155.1m CHF159.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 28.08% Est @ 19.75% Est @ 13.92% Est @ 9.84% Est @ 6.98% Est @ 4.98% Est @ 3.58% Est @ 2.60% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.9% CHF42.6 CHF63.2 CHF77.2 CHF88.1 CHF95.7 CHF100 CHF102 CHF102 CHF101 CHF98.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF871m

Story Continues