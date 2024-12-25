Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Comet Holding is CHF392 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of CHF251 suggests Comet Holding is potentially 36% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 6.9% higher than Comet Holding's analyst price target of CHF366
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (CHF, Millions)
|
CHF44.7m
|
CHF69.5m
|
CHF89.0m
|
CHF106.6m
|
CHF121.4m
|
CHF133.4m
|
CHF142.7m
|
CHF149.8m
|
CHF155.1m
|
CHF159.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 28.08%
|
Est @ 19.75%
|
Est @ 13.92%
|
Est @ 9.84%
|
Est @ 6.98%
|
Est @ 4.98%
|
Est @ 3.58%
|
Est @ 2.60%
|
Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.9%
|
CHF42.6
|
CHF63.2
|
CHF77.2
|
CHF88.1
|
CHF95.7
|
CHF100
|
CHF102
|
CHF102
|
CHF101
|
CHF98.9
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF871m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF159m× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (4.9%– 0.3%) = CHF3.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF3.5b÷ ( 1 + 4.9%)10= CHF2.2b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF3.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF251, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Comet Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.109. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Comet Holding
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
No apparent threats visible for COTN.
