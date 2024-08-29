When it comes to the economy, do Democrats or Republicans do a better job? | Opinion

In every election cycle, the economy becomes a battleground where Democrats and Republicans vie for the public’s trust. Former President Clinton recently claimed at the Democratic National Convention that since 1989, America has created 51 million new jobs — with Democrats responsible for 50 million and Republicans for just one million. While such rhetoric is compelling, it raises the question: Which party has a better track record of economic stewardship?

GDP growth, employment growth, and inflation rate are key metrics for evaluating an administration’s economic management, reflecting its effectiveness in expanding the economy, creating jobs, and controlling the cost of living. Stock market performance also provides insight into investor confidence and overall financial health. Together, these indicators offer a nuanced assessment of each party’s economic stewardship.

Job Growth: The contrast between the Democratic and Republican parties over the last six administrations is stark. On average, Democratic administrations have overseen robust non-farm job growth of 13.58%, compared to just 0.49% during Republican administrations. This suggests that under recent Democratic leadership, the economy is more likely to produce the jobs that drive prosperity for a broader segment of the population. Clinton’s observation, although surprising in magnitude, is generally accurate: The average job growth rate has been 27.71 times greater under the most recent three Democratic administrations than under the most recent three Republican administrations.

GDP Growth: Data from the last three Democratic and Republican administrations reveal a clear difference in performance. On average, Democratic administrations have achieved a GDP annual growth rate of 2.99%, while the last three Republican administrations have posted a lower average of 1.97%. While a one percent annual growth rate differential may appear modest, over time, it represents a significant divergence in economic outcomes, with Democratic policies fostering stronger growth. Extending the analysis back to Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency in 1933, GDP growth under Democratic administrations has averaged 3.83%, compared to 2.49% under Republican administrations. This historical pattern strongly favors Democratic administrations in terms of economic expansion.

Inflation: This key measure of economic stability reveals an interesting comparison. On average, inflation grew by 3.23% per year under the most recent three Democratic administrations, slightly higher than the 3.0% average experienced during the last three Republican administrations. While Democratic administrations have achieved stronger GDP and job growth, they have also experienced marginally higher inflation rates, reflecting the trade-offs often associated with more aggressive economic expansion strategies. The slightly lower inflation rate under Republican administrations suggests a more conservative approach, potentially at the expense of slower GDP growth and job creation.

Stock Market: Finally, let’s examine how the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) has fared under Democratic versus Republican presidents. When comparing the last three presidents of each party, the difference in DJIA growth is striking. Under Democratic leadership, the DJIA experienced an average growth of 138.16%. In stark contrast, the DJIA grew by 21.9% on average under the last three Republican presidents. Going back to Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency, Democratic administrations have consistently outperformed Republicans in terms of stock market growth, with an average DJIA increase of 91.19% during Democratic administrations compared to 49.86% under Republican administrations. This historical pattern suggests that Democratic economic policies not only promote broader economic growth but also tend to foster a more vibrant and thriving stock market, benefiting investors and contributing to overall prosperity.

The Democratic Party has consistently demonstrated stronger economic performance, fostering growth and prosperity more effectively than Republicans, whose lower inflation rates may come at the expense of job creation and GDP growth. Data suggests that Democratic policies lead to a more dynamic and resilient economy. This track record presents a compelling case for trusting Democrats with the nation’s economic stewardship.

Dr. Ken Miller is a registered independent and formerly a registered Libertarian