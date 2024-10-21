Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Among the Worst Performing Blue Chip Stocks in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Performing Blue Chip Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stands against the other worst performing blue chip stocks in 2024.

Strong Market Performance Amid Uncertainty

The third quarter ended with a bang, with all the major indices near record highs as investors shunned macroeconomic instability, soaring geopolitical tensions and U.S. election uncertainty. Strong gains in the quarter were fuelled by expectations of lower interest rates heading into year-end and growing expectations of a soft landing of the U.S. economy.

Artificial intelligence has been a big success story that has helped push the equity markets to record highs. Against the overall trend, the current bull market had a better second year, up 33% compared to the historical average of 13%, and a better first year, up 22% compared to the historical average of 44%, according to BofA. It’s also important to remember that even bull markets’ third years of growth can be rocky.

While the S&P 500 has gained over 60% since the 2022 lows, researchers at BofA note that there could be a significant pullback in the near future.

“Historical studies suggest that the third year of a typical bull market tends to be unremarkable as a mild bout of de-rating overshadows humdrum earnings growth,” BofA equity strategist Ritesh Samadhiya said in a note to clients.

Economic Concerns and Investment Opportunities

While voicing concern that the economy is running at a hotter-than-desired pace, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller hinted that future interest rate cuts would be less drastic than the significant move in September. According to policymakers, recent employment, inflation, GDP, and income reports indicate that the economy might not slow down.

“While we do not want to overreact to this data or look through it, I view the totality of the data as saying monetary policy should proceed with more caution on the pace of rate cuts than was needed at the September meeting,” Waller said in prepared remarks for a conference at Stanford University.

The sentiments come as investors remain cautious about the long-term outlook amid soaring geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. The growing uncertainties have been one of the catalysts behind some of the worst-performing blue chip stocks in 2024.

Nevertheless, some underperforming stocks may allow investors to purchase the long-term decline. However, many are just dealing with issues unique to their company, such as bloated balance sheets or broken business models.

It might be a while before the market bounces back. In the interim, investors should be aware of the market’s possible value stocks. Even if it is not popular or profitable in the short term, the long-term benefits of investing wisely and deviating from the crowd can be significant, according to the contrarian investing philosophy.

Investing during a market downturn may present chances for sizable returns in the long term. We examine the top 10 blue-chip losers to date and potential opportunities for investors to acquire them.

Our Methodology

To prepare this article, we began by listing all the holdings of the various blue chip ETFs like E.A. Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap ETF, and DOW 30. We then sourced the year-to-date share price returns for each company. Based on these returns, we ranked the companies in descending order.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Year to Date Return: -1.98%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61

Media and technology juggernaut Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been under pressure over the past few years amid the cord-cutting menace and increased focus on streaming. Likewise, the cable giant stock has slipped 1.98% for the year as investors question its growth metrics.

The company’s sentiments took a hit after it delivered mixed second-quarter results that raised serious questions about its core business. While earnings came in at $1.21, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.12 a share, the slowdown in revenue growth raised serious questions. Revenue was down by 3% to $26.69 billion, missing estimates of $30.02 billion.

The revenue drop resulted from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s underperformance in content and experience sales. Sales in the segment were down by 7.5% to $10.06 billion. A 27% drop in studio revenue and an 11% drop in theme park sales were the main drivers of the decline.

Compared to the popular films it released in the same quarter last year, the company blamed the park’s declines on fewer visitors and its movie studio’s sales on lower theatrical revenue.

Likewise, the media giant is trying to unlock new growth opportunities by expanding its Peacock streaming service, which provides a new avenue for revenue generation and growth. Comcast’s management seems hopeful that the company’s studio and theme park sales will improve.

Amid the underperformance, Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has remained a dividend king as it returns value to shareholders thanks to a solid balance sheet. The stock currently yields 2.95% while trading at a discount with a price-to-earnings multiple 9.

As of the close of Q2 2024, 61 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held stakes in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), compared with 63 in the preceding quarter. These stakes have a total value of over $3.6 billion. Among these hedge funds, First Eagle Investment Management was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q2.

As of the close of Q2 2024, 61 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database held stakes in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), compared with 63 in the preceding quarter. These stakes have a total value of over $3.6 billion. Among these hedge funds, First Eagle Investment Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.