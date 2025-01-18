Combined Motor Holdings Limited's (JSE:CMH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Combined Motor Holdings' (JSE:CMH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.9% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Combined Motor Holdings' ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How Is ROE Calculated?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Combined Motor Holdings is:
26% = R346m ÷ R1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.26 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Combined Motor Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE
To start with, Combined Motor Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Combined Motor Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 20% over the last five years.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Combined Motor Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CMH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CMH is currently mispriced by the market.
Is Combined Motor Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Combined Motor Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 67%, meaning that it is left with only 33% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.
Additionally, Combined Motor Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. As a result, Combined Motor Holdings' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 23% for future ROE.
Conclusion
Overall, we are quite pleased with Combined Motor Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
