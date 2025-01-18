Combined Motor Holdings Limited's (JSE:CMH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Combined Motor Holdings' (JSE:CMH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.9% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Combined Motor Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Combined Motor Holdings is:

26% = R346m ÷ R1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Combined Motor Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To start with, Combined Motor Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Combined Motor Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 20% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Combined Motor Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

JSE:CMH Past Earnings Growth January 18th 2025

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CMH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CMH is currently mispriced by the market.

