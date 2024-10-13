This Colorado woman, 78, bumped an officer's vehicle inside a car wash and was ticketed for careless driving

On days their car needed a cleaning, it was Arlene Branham’s late husband who used to take it to the local car wash. But in July, the 78-year-old attempted the task herself for the first time. The resident of Arvada, Colorado, says she pulled her car into the wash, but missed the sign that told her to place the car in neutral. As the car wash proceeded, her SUV bumped into the vehicle ahead of hers.

“When you’ve not done anything like that, you’re just kind of apprehensive,” she told 9NEWS. “All of a sudden, just a short distance in, the car stopped. Well, it stopped because I hit the guy in front of me.”

That car she hit belonged to a state trooper, who proceeded to issue Branham a ticket for $169 for careless driving. She also had points added to her license. Branham doesn’t dispute the events that led to the minor collision, but questioned whether such an accident warranted a ticket. After all, the damage was minimal and nobody was hurt.

Reaching out for help

Branham reached out to the local broadcaster to ask whether Colorado State Patrol (CSP) even had the authority to issue a ticket on private property, such as a car wash, and if this case was worthy of a citation.

“I just felt like it wasn't right that they gave me the ticket. I mean, there was no damage. I had a tiny, tiny little place where it took the paint off my car, and I could not really see any damage to his car,” she said. “We weren’t even probably going a half a mile an hour, and so I just thought it was just wrong.”

According to Sergeant Patrick Rice, speaking on behalf of CSP, there did appear to be minor damage on the bumper of both vehicles. Rice also explained the state trooper did have jurisdiction to write the ticket, even though it occurred on private property. While troopers can decide not to write a ticket, when there’s damage they generally do.

“Troopers most of the time have complete discretion on a regular traffic stop. But when we are involved in investigating a traffic collision, we tend to pull that discretion back because now there’s money involved and there’s people that need [to be] compensated,” he told 9NEWS.

It appears state troopers are able to enforce traffic laws across Colorado, and CSP further clarified to 9NEWS the agency issues tickets for the following violations on private property.

Driving under the influence

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Unsafe backing

Traffic citations are typically restricted to public roads and highways, but in many places, officers may hand out tickets for violations on private property if they are severe enough.

Contesting a traffic ticket

Branham’s frustration stems from her perception the situation could have been handled differently, especially considering it was minor in nature. Still, if she wanted to, traffic tickets can be fought in court.

Drivers in Colorado who wish to do so can contest the ticket and enter a not-guilty plea — it’s best if you gather evidence, including pictures, repair costs and witnesses to prepare your defense. A court date will be scheduled. You might be offered a plea bargain, or be asked to defend yourself before a judge.

Different court systems will have different rules and procedures, and laws will always vary, but drivers commonly have the ability to dispute traffic citations. If you’re confident in your knowledge of the law and believe you were wrongly treated, you may feel compelled to fight a ticket. After all, in addition to a fine and points being added to your license, a traffic violation on your record can affect your auto insurance premiums. If you’re unsure of what to do, you could also consult a traffic attorney or hire one to represent you — but this may come at a price.

