Colorado man finds mystery driver on insurance policy — premium spikes $312. Here’s the lesson

Owning a vehicle is expensive, thanks to the cost of auto insurance. So, when you uncover a hidden cost that gives you pause, you’re going to ask questions.

But what if you end up being charged extra for an additional driver you’ve never heard of? That’s what happened to Colorado’s Ed Fan, who gets his insurance from Progressive.

Fan received a notice that his six-month auto insurance premium was rising by $312 due to an additional driver in his household his insurer had identified. Not only was the information false, but Fan had to jump through hoops to convince his insurer that the driver in question was not, in fact, a member of his household with access to his vehicle.

Here’s how he took it upon himself to resolve the problem, and what you can do to safeguard yourself from the same issue.

Customer service woes, third-party mistakes

Aggregate website Policygenius estimates the average cost of a full-coverage auto insurance policy at $136 per month, or $1,638 per year.

However, different factors can determine how much insurers can charge you. These include your location, make and model of your vehicle and the number of drivers on your policy.

It's not uncommon for auto insurers to charge higher premiums for additional drivers. You may, for example, find that your premiums rise if your teenager gets their license and you add them to your policy.

In Fan’s case, the insurance company was barking up the wrong tree when he was charged for an extra driver he'd never met. As Fan confirmed, the only other inhabitants of his household are his four dogs who obviously aren't driving his car.

So what happened? It turned out his insurance company used a third-party database to search for hidden drivers. That database erroneously identified a driver named Lawaia with a 31-letter last name he couldn't pronounce.

In response, Fan called his insurer to have Lawaia removed from his policy. But he was told he needed to speak to the underwriting department. He spent hours dealing with them before making any progress. Eventually, Fan was required to fill out a form confirming he had no idea who the added driver was.

