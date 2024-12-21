This Colorado couple nearly lost $3,700 to ‘account takeover’ scam on AT&T account — how to protect yourself

Imagine walking into your local AT&T store to troubleshoot a problem with your cellphone only to learn you’ve fallen victim to financial fraud — and to the tune of $3,700.

That’s exactly what happened to Judith and Frank Dixon, a Colorado couple who got the shock of their lives when a visit for tech support revealed that a scammer had got access to their AT&T account and financed a number of expensive purchases on it, including an iPad, iPhone, smartwatch and headphones.

Not only did the Dixons have to spend time fighting the fraud, but, as they told 9News, they had to deal with the hassle of being on the hook for purchases they didn’t make or authorize. Judith described the ordeal as “the most stressful thing that we’ve been through.”

Unfortunately, what happened to the Dixons could happen to anyone. So it's important to know what steps you can take to avoid landing in that situation.

A mess of a situation

Had the Dixons not needed help with Frank’s phone, they perhaps would’ve remained in the dark even longer about the fact that someone had stolen their account details and made expensive purchases against it. Thankfully, the store employee who helped the Dixons the day of their visit alerted them to the suspicious activity.

It turned out that all of the electronics purchased on the Dixons’ account were made on the same date, and within the same 58-minute window at two different AT&T locations. The purchaser was able to put the items they bought onto installment plans that drove up the Dixons’ monthly phone bill from around $100 to almost $450.

Despite that unusual activity, no red flag was raised by AT&T at the time.

When the Dixons learned what had happened, they contacted AT&T’s fraud department to report the problem and spent hours on the phone trying to sort things out. They then found out that their claim was denied because the company did not consider the transactions on their account unauthorized.

