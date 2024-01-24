Advertisement
Collision of gas truck and car in Mongolian capital kills at least 6 and injures 11

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A truck carrying 60 tons of liquefied natural gas and a car collided at an intersection in the Mongolian capital, causing an explosion that killed at least six people and injured 11, officials said Wednesday.

Images showed a massive fireball at the scene of the crash outside a shopping center, close to an apartment building and international school in Ulaanbaatar.

Firefighters were able to bring the resulting blaze under control and then extinguish it entirely by early morning, Mongolia's Emergency Management Office said in a post on Facebook.

Three people were killed in the fire and three emergency personnel were killed during the response, the agency said. Another 10 were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and an 11th person was being treated at a poison center.

The Associated Press