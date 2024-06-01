Collins Property Group's (JSE:CPP) Dividend Will Be Increased To ZAR0.50

Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of June to ZAR0.50. The payment will take the dividend yield to 9.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Collins Property Group

Collins Property Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Collins Property Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 35.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.05 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Collins Property Group has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. Collins Property Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Collins Property Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Collins Property Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Collins Property Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Collins Property Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.