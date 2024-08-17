Colliers International Group's (TSE:CIGI) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

Colliers International Group Inc.'s (TSE:CIGI) robust earnings report didn't manage to move the market for its stock. Our analysis suggests that shareholders have noticed something concerning in the numbers.

One essential aspect of assessing earnings quality is to look at how much a company is diluting shareholders. As it happens, Colliers International Group issued 6.6% more new shares over the last year. Therefore, each share now receives a smaller portion of profit. Per share metrics like EPS help us understand how much actual shareholders are benefitting from the company's profits, while the net income level gives us a better view of the company's absolute size. Check out Colliers International Group's historical EPS growth by clicking on this link.

How Is Dilution Impacting Colliers International Group's Earnings Per Share (EPS)?

Three years ago, Colliers International Group lost money. The good news is that profit was up 1,785% in the last twelve months. But EPS was less impressive, up only 1,600% in that time. Therefore, the dilution is having a noteworthy influence on shareholder returns.

Changes in the share price do tend to reflect changes in earnings per share, in the long run. So Colliers International Group shareholders will want to see that EPS figure continue to increase. But on the other hand, we'd be far less excited to learn profit (but not EPS) was improving. For that reason, you could say that EPS is more important that net income in the long run, assuming the goal is to assess whether a company's share price might grow.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Colliers International Group's Profit Performance

Colliers International Group shareholders should keep in mind how many new shares it is issuing, because, dilution clearly has the power to severely impact shareholder returns. Because of this, we think that it may be that Colliers International Group's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. The silver lining is that its EPS growth over the last year has been really wonderful, even if it's not a perfect measure. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. If you want to do dive deeper into Colliers International Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Colliers International Group (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Colliers International Group's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

