Are College Tuition and Education Expenses Tax-Deductible?

College isn’t cheap. However, depending on your situation, you might be eligible to deduct all or a portion of tuition costs when you file your taxes. But, because the tax code contains multiple education tax credits for higher education costs, you need to know how they work to make sure you’re maximizing your tax breaks.

Tax Credits for Tuition and Education Expenses

In the past, you could deduct college expenses using the Tuition and Fees Deduction. But this deduction was phased out in 2020, and instead there are several college credits that have expanded. Here are the two main credits currently available for college expenses:

American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC)

The American Opportunity Tax Credit allows you to earn up to $2,500 in tax credits when claiming your college tuition and related expenses. Your first $2,000 for qualified education expenses qualify for the credit, then 25% of the next $2,000 spent. So if you have $4,000 or more in qualified expenses, you can get the full $2,500 tax credit. The credit is also partially refundable –allowing you to claim 40% of the credit for a refund, up to $1,000 total.

To be eligible for the American Opportunity Tax Credit, you’ll need to be:

Pursuing a degree or educational certificate

Enrolled at least half time for at least a single academic period in the year you claim the credit

Within the first 4 years of college

You also can’t have claimed the AOTC or previous Hope credit for a total of four years in the past. And you can’t be convicted on a drug felony charge in the year you claim the credit.

Lifetime Learning Credit

The Lifetime Learning Credit is for people continuing education related to their current job or career. The credit is available up to $2,000 annually with no limit to the amount of times you can claim it. The credit is available for 20% of your first $10,000 in qualifying expenses. You can claim qualifying educational expenses for undergraduate, graduate or professional degree education.

To qualify for the Lifetime Learning Credit, you’ll need to:

Be enrolled or taking classes at an eligible education institution

Be pursuing a degree or professional certificate for your career, or to get or improve job skills

Be enrolled for at least one academic period beginning in the tax year (semester, trimester, or quarter)

Qualified College Tuition Expenses

Not all expenses you pay when attending college or continuing education courses qualify for a tax credit or deduction. Here are the types of expenses that qualify for tax credits:

