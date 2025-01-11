These 5 Variations of Wheat Pennies Could be Worth Up To $7,500

P_PHOTO / iStock.com

Rare coin dealing can bring in a pretty penny, and it’s relatively simple. All you really need is ironclad patience and a keen eye for detail.

Seasoned coin collectors are already well familiar with Wheat Pennies, a U.S. one cent coin issued from 1909 to 1958 that has an image of Abraham Lincoln on the obverse side and two stalks of wheat on the reverse side. But do they know exactly which variations could be worth $3,000 or even more, potentially? Let’s explore.

1909-S VDB

Wheat pennies are, well not exactly a dime a dozen, but they’re pretty common. They go for about three to five cents a pop because they’re just nothing special in the world of rare coins. But the 1909-S VDB is a standout example of where things start to get quite interesting for Wheat Pennies.

In 1909, the U.S. Mint halted production of Indian Head pennies and began producing Lincoln cents. Victor David Brenner designed the new penny and put his initials “V.D.B.” to the reverse of the coin between the stalks of wheat.

Only 484,000 coins were produced, which is what makes it so rare. You can easily spot this coin by making out the “S” (for San Francisco) under the date on the obverse and Brenner’s initials “V.D.B.” on the other side.

According to The Spruce Crafts, the 1909-S VDB sells from between $500 and $1,600.

1909-S

Another example of things getting interesting for little old Wheat Pennies. The 1909-S.

Here’s the story with this one: After the Mint’s Chief Engraver Charles Barber saw Victor D. Brenner’s initials on the 1909-S VDB, he petitioned the Mint Director to have them removed.

His request was met, in Philadelphia, but there was only enough time remaining in the year to mint 1,825,000 coins, aka, 1909-S coins. These coins aren’t as rare as 1909-S VDB coins, so they do not sell for as much. According to The Spruce Crafts, they go for between $70 and $370.

1909-S Over Horizontal S

This valuable coin is the result of an error. Until 1990, mint workers used a small letter punch to apply the mint mark to the working die by hand. They could only be so precise.

Dies that had mintmark mistakes on them were not scrapped but repaired, and errors were not always completely erased. That’s what happened with this coin. You can see faint remnants of the “S” that was punched horizontally instead of vertically.

The Spruce Crafts estimates that this coin goes from between $80 and $400.

