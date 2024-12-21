Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) the Best Dividend Stock for Steady Income?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Dividend Stocks For Steady Income. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stands against the other dividend stocks.
Generating income has consistently been a primary goal for investors. To achieve this, they often opt for investments that provide steady and reliable returns over time. Dividend stocks are particularly popular in this regard, as they are well-regarded for offering regular income. Although using cash payouts from a stock portfolio is a popular approach among individuals nearing retirement, building an equity income portfolio is an option available to anyone. Over the years, dividends have significantly enhanced investors' overall returns, making these stocks a compelling choice for income-focused portfolios. In certain periods, especially when equity returns fell below 10%, dividends have accounted for more than half of the total returns of major market indices, according to LSEG data.
Investors are increasingly emphasizing the quality of a company's earnings. Examining factors such as dividends per share, dividend growth, and the stability of dividend payments can provide valuable insights into a company's financial stability. Those who prioritize businesses with lower debt levels and higher profitability often target well-established, financially robust firms with greater flexibility. These high-quality companies typically demonstrate stronger resilience during market downturns and are more likely to sustain earnings growth across different market conditions.
According to a report by BlackRock, historically, stocks that consistently grew or maintained their dividends have delivered better performance compared to those that either did not pay dividends or reduced their payouts. During market downturns, dividend-paying stocks often provide a buffer against the volatility of share prices. Companies that issue dividends typically strive to maintain these payments and are generally reluctant to reduce them unless absolutely unavoidable.
When investing in dividend stocks, investors often evaluate the dividend yield. Experts recommend focusing on yields within the 3% to 6% range, as higher yields may indicate potential yield traps. Brian Bollinger, president of Simply Safe Dividends, has also emphasized this point. Here are some comments from the analyst:
“I generally like to advocate for an approach of targeting great businesses that might pay closer to a 3% to 4% dividend yield.”
He further mentioned that these companies tend to gradually increase their payouts, which can enhance annual income streams and help counter the impact of inflation. Regarding companies with lower yields, he noted that they are often associated with more secure businesses and more reliable dividend payments. For example, the Dividend Aristocrat Index, which monitors companies with at least 25 years of consistent dividend growth, has an indicated yield of 2.28%. According to Bollinger, many of the firms in this index are well-established and financially stable. He suggested that creating a diversified portfolio of these companies can provide reassurance, as it builds a solid foundation for a growing stream of passive income, regardless of market fluctuations. He further said:
“When stock prices fall, it’s so easy to panic, but dividend investing can overcome that because you’re just trying to stay focused on your income stream. You don’t care so much about the markets’ short-term ups and downs anymore.”
As a result, investors often include dividend stocks in their portfolios.
Our Methodology:
For this list, we first filtered dividend stocks that have shown at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. From this group, we selected those with dividend yields above 1.5% as of December 20. Lastly, we chose 10 companies that have achieved a share price return of over 30% over the past five years. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their dividend yields as of December 20. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock using Insider Monkey’s data for Q3 2024.
An array of toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes on a bright background, highlighting the company's oral care products.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)
Dividend Yield as of December 20: 2.17%
5-Year Share Price Return: 33.8%
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a New York-based manufacturing company that mainly specializes in a wide range of consumer products. The company is a well-known brand in the consumer goods sector, offering products in Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. Recently, it has placed significant emphasis on sustainability and expanding its product range. Its goal to make all packaging recyclable by 2025 reflects the growing environmental awareness among consumers and regulators. Through initiatives like renewable energy partnerships, Colgate is aligning its operations with future market demands and regulatory requirements. In the past five years, the stock has surged by nearly 34%.
In the third quarter of 2024, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) posted revenue of $5.03 billion, which showed a 2.4% growth from the same period last year. The revenue also beat analysts' estimates by $27.2 million. The company has maintained its leadership in the toothpaste market, holding a global market share of 41.6% year to date. It has also remained a leader in the manual toothbrush segment, with a global market share of 32.3% for the same period.
In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion, alongside growth in operating profit, net income, and earnings per share. Advertising spending rose by 16% during the quarter, driven by science-led innovations in both core and premium products across various price ranges. The company’s strong performance this quarter and year to date has bolstered its confidence that the right strategies are being executed to meet the updated 2024 expectations for organic sales growth and Base Business earnings. These efforts are also aimed at driving cash flow and generating consistent, compounded earnings per share growth.
In the first nine months of the year, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported an operating cash flow of nearly $3 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on December 11, which remained unchanged from the previous dividend. Overall, it has raised its payouts for 62 consecutive years, which makes CL one of the best stocks with steady dividends. The stock's dividend yield on December 20 came in at 2.17%.
As of the close of Q3 2024, 54 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), up from 52 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a collective value of over $3.4 billion. Among these hedge funds, GQG Partners was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.
Overall CL ranks 9th on our list of the best stocks with steady dividends. While we acknowledge the potential of CL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
