Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) the Best Diversified Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Diversified Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stands against the other diversified dividend stocks.

Diversified stocks refer to companies involved in multiple sectors, industries, or regions. These businesses, often large conglomerates like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, generate income from a variety of operations. The main goal of diversification is to lower risk by spreading investments across various areas, reducing the potential negative impact of poor performance in any one stock or sector. Nathan Wallace, principal wealth manager at Savvy Advisors, also supported the idea of diversifying portfolio. Here are some comments from the analyst:

"Through intelligent portfolio building and diversifying, investors can create a portfolio of risky assets with an aggregate volatility that is lower than any of the individual securities. The key here is to buy securities with attractive risk profiles that are not correlated to each other in a significant way with the goal that when one asset is performing poorly, another asset will pick up the slack through positive performance."

That said, diversification doesn't guarantee a lack of correlation between your investments. For example, owning 100 tech stocks might reduce risk compared to holding just one, but those 100 stocks are likely to be correlated with each other. To truly minimize risk, it's important to diversify beyond just one sector. According to analysts, the higher yields on Treasury bonds could provide some protection in the event of a major stock market decline. Despite this, those who believe in diversification are facing uncertainty. US stocks continue to outperform year after year, driven by the consistent profits of American companies, making other investments seem like a path to underperformance.

On the other hand, a recent study by Preqin revealed that institutions, including pensions, endowments, and foundations, hold $21 trillion in traditional diversified strategies, as of June 2024. These strategies allocate funds across various investments such as bonds, stocks, real estate, and cash.

The year 2024 proved to be exceptional for US stocks, with the broader market rising over 23%. The Nasdaq outperformed with a nearly 29% gain, while the Nasdaq 100 rose close to 25%. These impressive gains were largely driven by the Magnificent 7 stocks, which surged by nearly 67%, along with other mega-cap companies. This marked the second consecutive year that the broader market achieved gains exceeding 20%, a feat last seen in the late 1990s.

