Are Colabor Group Inc.'s (TSE:GCL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Colabor Group (TSE:GCL). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Colabor Group's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Colabor Group is:
3.5% = CA$3.8m ÷ CA$108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.04 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Colabor Group's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE
It is quite clear that Colabor Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 13%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 6.1% net income growth seen by Colabor Group over the past five years is definitely a positive. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.
We then performed a comparison between Colabor Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.5% in the same 5-year period.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Colabor Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Colabor Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Colabor Group doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.
Conclusion
On the whole, we do feel that Colabor Group has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
