Coinbase secures crypto license in France - CNBC

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global secured registration with the French markets regulator, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesperson.

France's AMF watchdog gave Coinbase a virtual asset service provider approval, which is effectively a green light for the company to operate digital currency services in France, according to the report.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has been looking to increase its footprint in European markets and has been in the process of expanding in Italy, Spain and France since last year. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)