Coinbase says it's investigating issue on accounts showing zero balance

Reuters

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global said on Wednesday it is investigating an issue that is causing some users to see zero balance across their accounts and may cause errors in buying or selling.

"Our team is investigating this and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe," the crypto exchange added in a post on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)