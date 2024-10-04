Coherent Corp. (COHR): Bank of America Raises Price Target, Highlights Strong AI Growth and EPS Outlook for 2026

We recently compiled a list of the 30 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are one of the hottest topics on Wall Street as companies across the industrial spectrum compete in a race to deploy AI technologies in their operations. The latest update comes from data center company Equinix, which recently announced that it would be forming a joint venture with GIC, a Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, to raise more than $15 billion in capital. Per the data center company, the capital would be used to expand the US footprint of hyperscale data centers. Hyperscale data centers are the largest in the industry, typically developed by technology giants based in the US, and offer massive networking capacity and often consume as much power as a big city or even a small country.

As technology stocks stage a comeback on the back of Fed rate cuts and AI optimism, the news coming from the commerce department in the US has buoyed investors further. The US government said earlier this week that it plans to award nearly $100 million to boost the use of artificial intelligence in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials. The funding is part of the more than $52 billion in US chip manufacturing and research grants promised by US President Joe Biden. The latest funding would go towards helping universities, national laboratories, and the private sector develop AI-powered autonomous experimentation for sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. The goal is to reduce time needed to develop new semiconductor materials that are less resource-intensive.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya recently raised the price target on the stock to $108 from $90 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The advisory saw a path towards about $6 in calendar year 2026 pro-forma EPS for Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR), which it noted was 50% and 33%, respectively, above current consensus and the forecast of $4.50 and $4.10. The firm's scenario analysis suggested Coherent's total sales would grow at a faster 14%-17% compound annual growth rate from calendar 2024-26, well-above the 11% current forecast, driven by maintaining its 20%-25% share in AI optical transceivers and a cyclical recovery in non-AI markets.

Overall COHR ranks 27th on our list of the AI stocks investors should not miss. While we acknowledge the potential of COHR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than COHR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

