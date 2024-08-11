Cognex Corporation (CGNX): This Industrial Stock Is Already Riding the AI Wave

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) stands against the other industrial stocks that are already riding the AI wave.

When investors think of artificial intelligence (AI), they usually relate the thought to prominent hardware and software companies working in the technology sector. However, a much wider understanding of AI is needed in order to pick out the best stocks that are likely to ride the AI wave as it evolves over time. Contrary to public opinion, one of the smartest ways of jumping on the AI bandwagon is by playing the industrial sector. Since the start of 2023, the beginning of the AI boom in other words, industrial stocks have jumped close to 30% in value. Of these, the firms that are directly exposed to AI verticals have more than doubled in value. According to a Goldman Sachs study on the matter, in the fourth quarter of 2023, over 30% of industrial firms mentioned AI in their earnings reports, up from just 10% in the same period the preceding year.

In addition to the obvious picks in the semiconductor space, investors should turn their attention towards industrial firms that provide construction, engineering, electronics, cooling, and connectivity services. Even though these firms derive only a portion of their revenue from AI at the present, the explosive growth potential of AI can be a meaningful driver of their revenues in the coming months. Indeed, some indications of this can be gleaned from the fact that industrial firms linked to AI grew their revenues by almost 15% last year. This number is comfortably above their non-AI peers and the S&P 500 average for 2023. Industrial firms help manage the computational powers of AI data centers, make high speed connections possible, and also make sure they operate at optimal temperatures.

Lazar Naiker, an analyst at capital markets firm AGF Investments, explains how traditional data centers are different from AI ones. Essentially, AI data centers are powered by graphic processing units (GPUs), while their traditional counterparts are powered by central processing units (CPUs). GPUs operate at a faster speed and thus need higher bandwidth cables for communication with other GPUs. There is a 10 to 1 difference in the number of cables needed to power GPUs and CPUs. AI applications require constant communication between data center GPUs as well, the development of neural networks, so to speak, whereas this is not the case for CPUs. Another key difference is power consumption. Per Naiker, the GPU uses almost 5 times the power required by a CPU.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected industrial stocks that posted more than 25% gains in 2024. From this list, we selected firms that have links to the AI universe and approximated percentage revenues based on these links. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

YTD Return as of August 1: 23%

Approximate Percentage Revenue from AI: 20%

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. The company is at the forefront of AI incorporation into machine vision products. Earlier this year, the firm launched Insight L38, the first AI-enabled 3D industrial vision system in the world. The firm claims this product is already proving to be twice as popular with customers as the previous iteration of this offering. The firm also sells AI-backed modular tunnel vision and has incorporated AI into barcode readers for faster scanning.

Robert Willett, the CEO of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), said during the second quarter earnings call that the company expected growth in semis as well as memory as AI made customers invest in chips and related offerings for growth in the latest tech domain. Willett noted that efforts to localize chip production bode well for the long term future of the company, which is also boosted by heavy investments in AI.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): CGNX is a leading provider of machine vision solutions used in factories and warehouses to measure, inspect, and identify items to ensure accuracy. Revenue is largely dependent on customers’ capital spending, which remains challenged across most of its end markets, namely consumer electronics and logistics. One of our smaller portfolio holdings, we exited our position during the quarter to redeploy proceeds into several existing portfolio holdings. We continue to hold Cognex (CGNX) shares in our SMid Cap portfolio.”

Overall CGNX ranks 10th on our list of the best industrial stocks that are already riding the AI wave. You can visit 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave to see the other industrial stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of CGNX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CGNX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

