Coffee Holding Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Coffee Holding's (NASDAQ:JVA) stock is up by a considerable 78% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Coffee Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coffee Holding is:

4.6% = US$1.1m ÷ US$25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Coffee Holding's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

As you can see, Coffee Holding's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 29% seen by Coffee Holding over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Coffee Holding's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.0% over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:JVA Past Earnings Growth November 30th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Coffee Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

