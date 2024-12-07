Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The US$2.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$104m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Coeur Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Coeur Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$84m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Coeur Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Coeur Mining is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Coeur Mining's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

