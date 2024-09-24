Coca-Cola Spiced pulled from shelves less than a year after drink's release

Coca-Cola said Tuesday it would be pulling a product in less time than it takes for a soda to go flat.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch that Coca-Cola Spiced will be discontinued.

The product, previously introduced as a part of the company's permanent offerings, will be pulled from shelves just seven months after it hit them.

"We're always looking at what our customers like and adjusting our range of products," a spokesperson said in a statement to the network. "As part of this strategy, we're planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025."

The drink was launched in February and remains listed on the company's website as of Tuesday.

Coca-Cola did not immediately return a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Coke's Gen-Z drink pulled

Coca-Cola Spiced was the company's attempt to attract a younger audience.

Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief Shakir Moin said when the drink was revealed that the new flavor was developed in just seven weeks compared to the 12 months plus that it usually takes to develop a new product, adding that the company is "disrupting" the way they are working internally to better meet customer demand.

USA TODAY said the tasting notes of the drink were "(a) raspberry flavor takes dominance while the spices go undetected in the first few sips. You really have to focus on each sip to pick up the spicy notes."

Vice President Marketing Sue Lynne Cha said that the drink was a response to industry trends in an email to USA TODAY when the drink was released.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coca-Cola to pull Coca-Cola Spiced from market