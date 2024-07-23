Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,872.65
    +182.26 (+0.80%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,564.41
    +59.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • DOW

    40,415.44
    +127.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7268
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.95
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,547.20
    -1,123.63 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,377.25
    -8.01 (-0.58%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,410.80
    +16.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,220.65
    +36.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,002.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.90
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,227.58
    +28.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,594.39
    -4.61 (-0.01%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6687
    +0.0015 (+0.22%)
     

Coca-Cola raises full-year sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

Dee-ann Durbin
·1 min read
The Associated Press

Coca-Cola is raising is full-year sales guidance after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic sales to grow between 9% and 10% this year, up from 8% to 9% previously.

Revenue rose 3% to $12.4 billion for the April-June period. That was higher than Wall Street anticipated. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $11.8 billion.

Earnings fell 5% to 56 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time items, including currency fluctuations, Coke earned 84 cents per share. That also beat Wall Street’s forecast of 81 cents.

Before the opening bell, shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press