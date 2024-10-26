Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid ...

Revenue: Increased 10.7% to MXN69.6 billion.

Gross Profit: Increased 11.3% to MXN32.1 billion, with a margin expansion of 20 basis points to 46.1%.

Operating Income: Increased 13.9% to MXN9.6 billion, with a margin expansion of 30 basis points to 13.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 18.4% to MXN14 billion, with a margin expansion of 130 basis points to 20.1%.

Majority Net Income: Increased 8.9% to MXN5.9 billion.

Volume Growth: Consolidated volumes increased 0.8% to 1.04 billion unit cases.

Mexico and Central America Revenue: Increased 9.6% to MXN42.5 billion.

South America Revenue: Increased 13.6% to MXN27.1 billion.

Insurance Claim Recovery: MXN340 million favorable effect included in operating income.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) reported double-digit growth in revenues and operating income year-on-year, demonstrating resilience despite unfavorable weather conditions in Mexico.

The company successfully expanded its digital platform, Juntos-plus, reaching 1.2 million active users, with 56% of the customer base now digital buyers.

KOF's loyalty program, Premier Juntos-plus, saw a 21% increase in enrolled clients, reaching over 920,000.

Gross profit increased by 11.3%, driven by top-line growth, easing raw material costs, and favorable hedging strategies.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 18.4%, with a margin expansion of 130 basis points to 20.1%.

Negative Points

Volume growth was modest at 0.8%, with declines in Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay offsetting gains in Brazil, Guatemala, and Central America.

The company faced increased fixed costs and the depreciation of the Argentine peso, which partially offset gross profit gains.

Operating income growth was impacted by higher operating expenses, including labor, marketing, freight, and maintenance.

The closure of the Portalegre plant in Brazil led to increased costs due to sourcing products from other bottlers, affecting profitability.

In Colombia, consumer confidence and household expenditures declined, leading to a 4% contraction in volumes year-on-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the impact of the Portalegre plant closure in Brazil and expectations for next year? A: The plant closure impacted us by MXN200 million this quarter due to increased freight and maintenance costs. We expect the fourth quarter to be more challenging due to high season demand. The plant is expected to resume full operations in the first quarter of next year, which should improve profitability. Insurance claims are in process and should cover most expenses. (Ian Marcel Craig Garcia, CEO)

