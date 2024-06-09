The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 63% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Coca-Cola implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

47% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

A look at the shareholders of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 63% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Coca-Cola.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coca-Cola?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Coca-Cola does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Coca-Cola's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Coca-Cola is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Berkshire Hathaway Inc. with 9.3% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.6% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 7.2% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of The Coca-Cola Company. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$1.9b of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Coca-Cola. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 9.3% of Coca-Cola stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

