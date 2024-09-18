The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Counter Cyclical and Defensive Stock to Invest In

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Counter Cyclical and Defensive Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stands against the other counter cyclical and defensive stocks to invest in.

Volatility in the U.S. equity market is edging higher heading into year-end as investors react to a string of economic and geopolitical developments. Uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming U.S. election is one headwind that is taking a significant toll on sentiments in the equity markets. Similarly, concern over a slowing economy crumbling amid high interest rates is also forcing investors to tweak their investment portfolios.

The damage has been done with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to initiate a string of interest rate cuts in response to deteriorating economic conditions. The economy posting its weakest growth in the labor market in years is the earliest indication that things might not be well in the world’s largest economy.

READ ALSO: 10 Undervalued Cyclical Stocks to Buy According to Analysts and 10 Best US Stocks to Buy Under $5.

While the economy did bounce back in the second quarter, depicted by the gross domestic product growing by 2.8% compared to 1.6% in the first quarter, deterioration in the labor market is a concern forcing investors into stocks that won’t fall in a recession.

The economy added the lowest amount of jobs since 2021 in August, signaling that the economy is cooling after months of blockbuster gains. For starters, the Private sector payroll grew at the weakest pace, hiring just 99,000 workers.

A less-than-anticipated nonfarm payroll report for August contributed to the growing perception that the rate of employment expansion is slowing down. The Labor Department disclosed an increase in employment of 142,000, surpassing July but falling short of the 161,000 Dow Jones predictions.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, did not outline a precise amount for the Fed’s reduction in interest rates or the exact timing that should support the economy. However, he expressed a willingness to consider the need for a forceful approach to maintaining employment levels while inflation approaches the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Story continues

Concerns over a slowing economy should continue sending jitters in the equity markets, as JPMorgan Chase Chief Jamie Dimon insists that stagflation could come into play even with the Fed cutting to try to boost economic growth. Stagflation could spell doom to the equity markets, especially cyclical stocks, whose performance depends on the economy’s health.

According to Dimon, inflationary pressures leading to higher deficits and increased infrastructure spending should continue to put more pressure on the economy as it tries to navigate the high interest rate environment. In August, the bank chief reiterated that there was a 35% to 40% chance of the economy plunging into recession.

Amid the recession concerns, pullbacks in the equity markets are more than expected, especially in September, billed as one of the worst months for stocks. Equity market valuation has already gotten out of hand after months of rallies fueled by the artificial intelligence frenzy and expectations of more than three interest rate cuts.

For investors looking to be on the front foot amid the expected pullbacks, the best counter-cyclical and defensive stocks to invest in could provide a way out. Counter-cyclical companies tend to do good when the economy is weak and suffer when business is booming, while non-cyclical stocks, or defensive stocks, stand out partly because economic conditions do not affect their core business. The fact that such companies mainly deal in goods and services that people cannot do without means they will always outperform with deteriorating economic conditions.

Lack of strength in the employment sector, changing expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming actions, concerns about a severe economic downturn, the possibility of persistent inflation, and the forthcoming presidential race. These are some of the problems that investors focused on non-cyclical stocks like Warren Buffet are never worried about.

To Warren Buffett, none of this big-picture economic jargon holds any significance. The “Oracle of Omaha” is a staunch advocate for the idea that successful investing hinges on identifying a great company that can shrug off macroeconomic concerns to deliver stellar returns and shareholder value.

Whether it’s buying a company’s stock or the entire company, the Berkshire chairman and CEO insist on focusing on high-quality stocks with tremendous growth prospects regardless of the prevailing economic conditions.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the 10 best counter-cyclical and defensive stocks to invest in we scoured through Yahoo Finance and Finviz stock screeners to find 20 high-quality stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds. Next, we shortlisted our list to 10 stocks that hedge funds are increasingly building positions in. Finally, we ranked the stocks in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that hold stakes.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

5 Most Popular RTDs in America

A row of factory workers assembling bottles of sparkling soft drinks on a conveyor belt.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Market Capitalization as of September 11: $304.49

Number of Hedge Fund Investors in Q2 2024: 68

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is one of the best defensive stocks to invest in, as it operates as a beverage company manufacturing and selling various nonalcoholic beverages. It provides an array of sparkling soft drinks like water, coffee and tea juice, and plant-based beverages that people can consume regardless of the economic situation.

The beverage giant is among the most well-known brands in the globe. It’s so deeply rooted in society that it allows it to generate significant sales year-round. Brand loyalty shields it from newcomers competing for placement on store shelves. This means any business attempting to challenge its dominance must invest exorbitant sums to even start to rival the level of recognition it enjoys.

The value extends beyond the brand itself; the corporation behind it is equally significant. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has steadily expanded throughout the years and keeps advancing. It is a reliable, consistent enterprise that regularly adjusts to meet the needs of its customers.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) ‘s straightforward business model produces strong financial outcomes. Its revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% over the past five years. Its free cash flow experienced a 7% CAGR during the same timeframe, and its net income saw an average growth rate of 10%.

Simply put, Coca-Cola’s sales are rising faster than inflation, and the company is also becoming more profitable as time goes on. Coca-Cola holds some of the highest profit margins in the market. Over the past year, Coca-Cola generated $46.5 billion in income, retaining $9.1 billion in free cash flow.

Amid the robust growth, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) continues to return value to shareholders. It distributed dividends amounting to $8 billion last year. While Coca-Cola is priced at a slight premium of forward price to earnings multiple of 23, it also offers an annual dividend yield of 2.71%.

By the end of Q2 2024, 68 hedge funds held stakes in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), with total investments amounting to $31.98 billion. As of June 30, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder, holding a position valued at $25.46 billion.

Overall KO ranks 6th on our list of the best counter cyclical and defensive stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of KO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than KO, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.