Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Forecasts Amid Unanticipated Expenses

Net Income: Reported $6.8 million for Q1 2024, a decrease from $9.0 million in Q4 2023 and $12.4 million in Q1 2023, falling short of the estimated $11.54 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.50 per diluted share, below the estimated $0.83.

Revenue: Details on total revenue not provided, but net interest income was $60.9 million for Q1 2024.

Total Assets: Increased by $111.9 million to $3.87 billion in Q1 2024, up 3.0% from Q4 2023.

Total Loans: Grew by $173.5 million or 5.7% to $3.20 billion in Q1 2024, with significant growth in CCBX loans.

Deposits: Rose by $102.6 million or 3.1% to $3.46 billion in Q1 2024, driven by 8.9% growth in CCBX deposits.

Net Interest Margin: Improved to 6.78% in Q1 2024 from 6.61% in Q4 2023.

On April 29, 2024, Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) released its 8-K filing, disclosing the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, significantly below the analyst estimates of $0.83 per share and a projected net income of $11.54 million. This performance marks a decline from the $9.0 million net income, or $0.66 per share, recorded in the previous quarter.

Company Overview

Coastal Financial Corp, a prominent financial service provider based in Everett, Washington, operates through its main subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank. The bank offers a range of banking products and services primarily to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region and through online and mobile banking platforms. It operates through three segments: the community bank, CCBX, and treasury & administration.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The decrease in net income for Q1 2024 was largely driven by $2.3 million in unanticipated expenses, net of income tax. These included costs related to audit and accounting services, contract termination fees, operational losses, and employment realignment costs. Despite these challenges, the bank saw a net interest margin improvement to 6.78% from 6.61% in the previous quarter, indicating a stronger yield on interest-earning assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank's total assets grew by $111.9 million, reaching $3.87 billion, and total loans increased by $173.5 million to $3.20 billion. This growth reflects a robust expansion in the CCBX loans segment by $120.3 million, or 10.1%, and a $53.1 million increase in community bank loans. However, community bank deposits saw a decrease of $63.6 million due to strategic rate management.

Strategic Investments and Long-Term Positioning

Coastal Financial has continued to invest significantly in technology to enhance its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure. These investments are aimed at increasing automation, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving productivity, which are critical for long-term success despite the initial impact on net income.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The balance sheet shows a healthy increase in assets and loans, suggesting growth and expansion activities. However, the income statement reflects the impact of higher expenses which have overshadowed revenue growth, leading to reduced profitability this quarter.

CEO Eric Sprink commented on the results and the bank's strategic direction, stating, "In the current economic climate, banks and BaaS providers are facing significant challenges. However, I am pleased to share that our Company is weathering these difficulties and continuing to grow and build for a strong future." This statement underscores the bank's resilience and proactive strategy in navigating economic uncertainties.

Conclusion

While Coastal Financial Corp's Q1 earnings have fallen short of analyst expectations due to unexpected expenses, the bank's ongoing investments in technology and strategic adjustments to its loan and deposit portfolios position it well for future stability and growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how these strategic investments play out in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coastal Financial Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

