Co-Founder of Cibus Picks Up 23% More Stock

Those following along with Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Rory Riggs, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.5m on stock at an average price of US$10.58. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 23%, which is definitely great to see.

Cibus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Rory Riggs was the biggest purchase of Cibus shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$15.30. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cibus insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 8.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cibus Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Cibus shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cibus. For example, Cibus has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

