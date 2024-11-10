Co-Diagnostics Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$9.70m (loss widened by 62% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.32 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.20 loss in 3Q 2023).

Co-Diagnostics Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 71%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 3.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 95% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Medical Equipment industry in the US are expected to grow by 8.3%.

The company's shares are down 5.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Co-Diagnostics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

