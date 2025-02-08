GuruFocus.com
CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth and Strategic ...
GuruFocus News
5 min read

In This Article:

  • Operating Earnings Per Diluted Share: $3.97, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

  • Total New Annualized Premium: Up 7% across the enterprise for the full year.

  • Shareholder Returns: $349 million returned to shareholders, a 50% increase over 2023.

  • Book Value Per Diluted Share (excluding AOCI): $37.19, up 10%.

  • Consumer Division NAP: Up 5% for the full year.

  • Medicare Supplement NAP: Up 26% for the year.

  • Medicare Advantage Policies Sold: Up 14% for the year.

  • Long Term Care NAP: Up 35% for the year.

  • Annuity Collected Premiums: Up 13% for the year.

  • Brokerage and Advisory Client Assets: Up 28% to $4.1 billion.

  • Producing Agent Count: Up 8% for the year.

  • Worksite Division Insurance Sales: Up 16% for the full year.

  • Critical Illness Sales: Up 24% for the year.

  • Accident Sales: Up 13% for the year.

  • Hospital Indemnity Sales: Up 20% for the year.

  • New Money Rate: 6.72%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter above 6%.

  • Net Investment Income: Up 16% for the quarter and 9% for the year.

  • Consolidated Risk-Based Capital Ratio: 383% at quarter end.

  • Available Holdco Liquidity: $372 million at quarter end.

  • Excess Cash Flow to Holding Company: $284 million for the year.

  • Leverage (Adjusted): 25.6% at quarter end.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) delivered its 10th consecutive quarter of sales growth and its most productive year ever for the banker live field force.

  • Operating earnings per diluted share increased by 28%, with a 40% increase when excluding significant items.

  • Capital and liquidity were well above target levels, with $349 million returned to shareholders, a 50% increase over 2023.

  • The consumer division saw a 5% increase in total new annualized premium, with significant growth in Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage policies.

  • The worksite division achieved record full-year insurance sales, up 16%, and record fourth-quarter insurance sales, up 23%.

Negative Points

  • Live production was down for the year, driven by high lead costs in direct-to-consumer television advertising.

  • The expense ratio was at the high end of the guided range due to incentive compensation accruals.

  • The favorable impact on insurance product margins from reserve releases due to higher mortality is not expected to continue.

  • The company is facing pressure on fee income due to a sales mix shift to smaller Medicare Advantage providers.

  • The upcoming technology modernization initiative is expected to cost approximately $170 million over three years, which may put pressure on expenses.

