CNMC Goldmine Holdings (Catalist:5TP) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of CNMC Goldmine Holdings (Catalist:5TP) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CNMC Goldmine Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$12m ÷ (US$63m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, CNMC Goldmine Holdings has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of CNMC Goldmine Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

CNMC Goldmine Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 27% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On CNMC Goldmine Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that CNMC Goldmine Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, CNMC Goldmine Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

